MnDOT Rochester Transportation Fair this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is holding its annual Transportation Fair Saturday.

The fair will be May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations. The locations are as follows:

Hoover Early Learning School: 369 Elton Hills Drive NW

Mighty Oaks Early Learning School: 3800 50th Avenue SE

The free event is sponsored by Community Education, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Parents Are Important in Rochester (PAIIR), School Readiness program and Rochester Public Works.

A MnDOT snowplow operator will be at Hoover with the Snowbi-Wan Kenobi snowplow. Another snowplow operator will be at Mighty Oaks with a snowplow and tow plow.

Visitors can learn about their work as a snowplow operator on state highways and get a close look at the sophisticated machinery MnDOT workers use to clear snow from the state’s roadways.

The Med City Mover autonomous shuttle will also be at Hoover.

The event will feature dump trucks, snowplows, law enforcement vehicles, community service vehicles, recreational vehicles, big trucks and more.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.