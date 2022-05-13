Advertisement

MnDOT Rochester Transportation Fair this weekend

Minnesota Department of Transportation
Minnesota Department of Transportation(KEYC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is holding its annual Transportation Fair Saturday.

The fair will be May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations. The locations are as follows:

  • Hoover Early Learning School: 369 Elton Hills Drive NW
  • Mighty Oaks Early Learning School: 3800 50th Avenue SE

The free event is sponsored by Community Education, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Parents Are Important in Rochester (PAIIR), School Readiness program and Rochester Public Works.

A MnDOT snowplow operator will be at Hoover with the Snowbi-Wan Kenobi snowplow. Another snowplow operator will be at Mighty Oaks with a snowplow and tow plow.

Visitors can learn about their work as a snowplow operator on state highways and get a close look at the sophisticated machinery MnDOT workers use to clear snow from the state’s roadways.

The Med City Mover autonomous shuttle will also be at Hoover.

The event will feature dump trucks, snowplows, law enforcement vehicles, community service vehicles, recreational vehicles, big trucks and more.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday near Worthington. (Source:...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash
Fire Damage
Rochester church gives update on arson investigation, damage to church

Latest News

Mayo Civic Center
RPBA to host 47th annual Country Music Spectacular
Mark Ostrem
Mark Ostrem announces intention to seek reelection
Artists paint murals in downtown Rochester during the pandemic in 2020.
Meet and greet with Rochester sidewalk muralists
Highway 52 construction