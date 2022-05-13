Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Jeff Ettinger

Jeff Ettinger Runs for Congress in Minnesota
Jeff Ettinger Runs for Congress in Minnesota(Jeff Ettinger for Congress)
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can find Jeff Ettinger in Austin chatting with locals. He’s a Minnesota transplant from California, but has lived and succeeded in Mower County for more than three decades.

“LeAnn and I have four children and two grandchildren. Both live up in the cities, so they aren’t too far away,” Ettinger said.

He says his grandkids are a joy.

He met his wife, from Austin, in California and moved to Minnesota where they have stayed.

“We really see this as our home,” he said.

Before retirement, Ettinger was the head of Austin’s biggest company.

“I was CEO of Hormel from 2006 to 2016, so eleven years total,” he said.

He says he can utilize his skills there, working with others and treating others well, to lead in Washington, D.C.

“We were successful in the marketplace. We made the company more sustainable. We were able to add 3,500 new jobs, and we shared in that success with our team through enhanced profit-sharing and a stock option grant for each of our employees,” he said.

He also wants to better the current political climate.

“I am running because I look at what’s been going on in Washington, and I just get frustrated. We deserve more balance representation in a balanced district. I would like to see a return of people being respectful and inclusive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday near Worthington. (Source:...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash

Latest News

MN GOP Convention underway in Rochester
George H Kalberer
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: George H. Kalberer
Roger Ungemach
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Roger Ungemach
Jennifer Carnahan
Faribault police identify person who threatened Congressional candidate