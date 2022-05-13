MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Jeff Ettinger

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can find Jeff Ettinger in Austin chatting with locals. He’s a Minnesota transplant from California, but has lived and succeeded in Mower County for more than three decades.

“LeAnn and I have four children and two grandchildren. Both live up in the cities, so they aren’t too far away,” Ettinger said.

He says his grandkids are a joy.

He met his wife, from Austin, in California and moved to Minnesota where they have stayed.

“We really see this as our home,” he said.

Before retirement, Ettinger was the head of Austin’s biggest company.

“I was CEO of Hormel from 2006 to 2016, so eleven years total,” he said.

He says he can utilize his skills there, working with others and treating others well, to lead in Washington, D.C.

“We were successful in the marketplace. We made the company more sustainable. We were able to add 3,500 new jobs, and we shared in that success with our team through enhanced profit-sharing and a stock option grant for each of our employees,” he said.

He also wants to better the current political climate.

“I am running because I look at what’s been going on in Washington, and I just get frustrated. We deserve more balance representation in a balanced district. I would like to see a return of people being respectful and inclusive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.