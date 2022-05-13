MN GOP Convention underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota GOP Convention is happening now in Rochester.

The convention is at the Mayo Civic Center, where roughly 2,200 delegates vote on party endorsements for Attorney General, Secretary of State and Auditor.

Ryan Wilson has been endorsed as State Auditor and Kim Crockett has been endorsed for Minnesota Secretary of State.

