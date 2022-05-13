Advertisement

Minnesota Governor’s 74th Fishing Opener kicks off Saturday

Minnesota fishing opener
Minnesota fishing opener(Minnesota DNR)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 74th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener kicks off Saturday morning.

Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and other representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will kick off the opener with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Lake East Seelye Bay on Cut Foot Sioux Lake, which adjoins Lake Winnibigoshish on its northeast side.

The fishing opener usually happens Mother’s Day weekend, but this year’s will occur a week later than usual, on Saturday, May 14. That’s because Minnesota state statute requires the opener to occur two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Governor Walz’s fishing host will be Minnesota Hall of Fame fishing guide Tom Neustrom and Lt. Gov. Flanagan’s fishing host will be Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland.

“The water will be cold, so the fish will probably be shallow,” DNR Chief of Fisheries Brad Parson said. “The governor’s got a great guide working with him in Tom Neustrom, if anyone can put him on fish on Winnie, Tom certainly can. I know he’ll have fun. And that’s really the key in the opener. Really just celebrating the opportunity to get out. and the fish are just the bonus.”

An estimated 1.5 million anglers from all over the state will be out fishing over the weekend. The fishing opener has been a tradition in Minnesota in 1948. It was designed to improve Minnesota’s economy through development and the state’s recreational opportunities.

For more information on the fishing opener, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

