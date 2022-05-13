Advertisement

Gov. Walz authorizes relief for farmers amid flooding, severe weather

Flooding
Flooding(Dakota News Now)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the midst of severe flooding, Governor Tim Walz has issued executive order 22-11, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting spring crop planting in Minnesota.

“Parts of Minnesota are experiencing some of the worst flooding we’ve seen in over decade,” said Governor Walz. “Our state and country’s agricultural industry rely on our Minnesota farmers to successfully plant and harvest on time every year, and we want to help them get back on track in every way can. This order will provide immediate relief as we continue to assess these extreme weather conditions.”

According to Governor Walz Press Office, this executive order allows for continued movement of fertilizer, pesticides, and seed. Strict enforcement certain hours of service rules could hinder transportation of these important supplies to Minnesota farms.

Executive Order 22-11 is effective immediately and remains in effect for 30 days.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday near Worthington. (Source:...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash
Fire Damage
Rochester church gives update on arson investigation, damage to church

Latest News

Flowers
Current weather temperatures set off outside gardening season
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, discovered
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid
Minnesota Department of Transportation
MnDOT at Rochester Transportation Fair this weekend