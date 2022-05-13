Advertisement

Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.(Submitted photo/Joe Dvorak)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say.

Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials.

During the briefing, Noem confirmed there was a fatality in the state, but did not say provide any other details. It is unclear where the death was reported. However, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury said it appeared no one was hurt in Castlewood.

Noem addressed the extensive damage in Castlewood and other surrounding communities, saying there will be “a lot of clean up to do.” She advised hotels are available in Watertown for residents needing a place to say.

The governor said she called up 50 South Dakota National Guard members to respond to communities across the state.

Noem said she will provide additional storm response details for residents on her Facebook page. She also said she will be visiting other hard-hit communities, including Arlington, Madison, and Sioux Falls.

