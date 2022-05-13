Advertisement

Firefighters respond to fire at storage facility

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a multi-unit storage facility.

It happened in the area of Front Street and St. Charles Street in Winona.

The Winona Fire Department share a picture on its Facebook page.

Firefighters on scene of fire at multi-unit storage facility
Firefighters on scene of fire at multi-unit storage facility(Winona Fire Department/Facebook)

The post says that of 2:30 a.m. Friday the fire is out.

Crews will remain on the scene of overhaul and putting out hotspots.

