Firefighters respond to fire at storage facility

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a multi-unit storage facility.

It happened in the area of Front Street and St. Charles Street in Winona.

The Winona Fire Department share a picture on its Facebook page.

Firefighters on scene of fire at multi-unit storage facility (Winona Fire Department/Facebook)

The post says that of 2:30 a.m. Friday the fire is out.

Crews will remain on the scene of overhaul and putting out hotspots.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.