Advertisement

Dump truck hauling large equipment hits, damages I-90 bridge

MSP
MSP
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Freightliner dump truck pulling an excavator struck and damaged an I-90 bridge Friday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the dump truck was traveling northbound on Highway 76 when it struck the bridge. It happened around 12:20 p.m.

The crash happened between Wally Dr. and Pleasant Hill TWP 27, about nine miles north of the Houston area.

Expect delays if traveling in that area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, discovered
A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday near Worthington. (Source:...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash

Latest News

court gavel
Millville man pleads guilty to murdering father
Police lights
Archived article from March 2021 - Son charged with killing father in rural Zumbro Falls
Family members and colleagues of two fallen Iowa DOC staff traveled to Washington D.C. to honor...
Iowa corrections staff honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week
Flowers
Current weather temperatures set off outside gardening season