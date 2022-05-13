Dump truck hauling large equipment hits, damages I-90 bridge

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Freightliner dump truck pulling an excavator struck and damaged an I-90 bridge Friday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the dump truck was traveling northbound on Highway 76 when it struck the bridge. It happened around 12:20 p.m.

The crash happened between Wally Dr. and Pleasant Hill TWP 27, about nine miles north of the Houston area.

Expect delays if traveling in that area.

No injuries were reported.

