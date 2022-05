EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 42 in Eyota.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday. As of 8 p.m. part of Highway 42 just west of Eyota was still closed to traffic.

See map below for crash location.

Our team at the scene is working to gather more information.

Troopers respond to crash near Eyota (KTTC)

Deadly Crash in Eyota (KTTC)

