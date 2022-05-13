Current weather temperatures set off outside gardening season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ”This time of year is Christmas to us in the garden center because a lot of people come out and they really wanna be outside,” said Scott Moon, Sargent’s 2nd manager.

He said since the weather warmed more customers are beginning their outside planting.

“We had more customers come in a week ago they were sick of the colder weather they knew the weather was coming. I mean they knew it was a below-average temperature of April for sure and we just didn’t have much to offer because we had freezing temperatures. You can’t plant outside when you have freezing temperatures,” Moon said.

He says many people this time of year want plants with color.

Moon also offered some planting advice.

”After about the middle of May it’s safe to get out there and put out your tomatoes in, your cucumbers, your squash all of those plants really do like the warmer weather, and they like the warm soil. A week ago the soil was very cold,” he said.

He also urges people to give their plants plenty of water.

“This time of year once you do plant them and we have these warm days it’s really important to make sure that you do water your plants on a daily basis because they will drink up water. And in the summer months, you may have to water those plants two times a day. It’s really important to make sure that you fertilize your plants on a weekly basis with a water-saluable fertilizer,” Moon said.

