Advertisement

Current weather temperatures set off outside gardening season

Flowers
Flowers(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ”This time of year is Christmas to us in the garden center because a lot of people come out and they really wanna be outside,” said Scott Moon, Sargent’s 2nd manager.

He said since the weather warmed more customers are beginning their outside planting.

“We had more customers come in a week ago they were sick of the colder weather they knew the weather was coming. I mean they knew it was a below-average temperature of April for sure and we just didn’t have much to offer because we had freezing temperatures. You can’t plant outside when you have freezing temperatures,” Moon said.

He says many people this time of year want plants with color.

Moon also offered some planting advice.

”After about the middle of May it’s safe to get out there and put out your tomatoes in, your cucumbers, your squash all of those plants really do like the warmer weather, and they like the warm soil. A week ago the soil was very cold,” he said.

He also urges people to give their plants plenty of water.

“This time of year once you do plant them and we have these warm days it’s really important to make sure that you do water your plants on a daily basis because they will drink up water. And in the summer months, you may have to water those plants two times a day. It’s really important to make sure that you fertilize your plants on a weekly basis with a water-saluable fertilizer,” Moon said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A meteorologist from Mexico was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday near Worthington. (Source:...
Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash
Fire Damage
Rochester church gives update on arson investigation, damage to church

Latest News

Flooding
Gov. Walz authorizes relief for farmers amid flooding, severe weather
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, discovered
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid
Minnesota Department of Transportation
MnDOT at Rochester Transportation Fair this weekend