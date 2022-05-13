A bright and mild weekend with isolated showers possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler, less humid air is blowing into the area today in the wake of the potent cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley last night making for a bright and mild Friday in the area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s. While that’s still about ten degrees above the seasonal average for mid-May, it’s not nearly as hot as the record high temperatures of 94 degrees we experienced on Thursday. A stray shower or thunderstorm may develop in the late afternoon along and east of the Mississippi River along that front, but the bulk of the late-day rain chances will be east of our area.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid-50s which is still slightly warmer than average, but more comfortable than the stuffy weather we had earlier in the week.

A storm system to our northwest will drag another cold front through the region Saturday afternoon, potentially triggering a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. A few of those storms may produce large hail and gusty winds after 4 PM until sunset. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the area during the day around those rain chances and high temperatures will again be in the upper 70s. A gusty southwest breeze will turn to the northwest late in the day with the passage of that front through the Upper Mississippi Valley.

A few isolated showers will be possible in the midday and early afternoon hours Sunday, but the bulk of the day looks bright and mild with occasional sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a slight westerly breeze.

After a sunny and seasonably mild Monday, a few isolated showers will move into the area late Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible next Wednesday as well. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s which will actually be a few degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

There will be chances for isolated thunderstorms late next Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine in the area the rest of the time and high temperatures will slowly climb from the upper 60s to the low 70s heading toward the weekend.

