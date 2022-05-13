Body believed to be Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, discovered

Advertisement

Family members confirm to KEYC News Now that Chuol “isn’t with us anymore” and thank those who assisted in the search on behalf of the Chuol family.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen found a body in a swamp near Highway 14 Friday around 9 a.m is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30.

Surveillance video showed Chuol leaving on-foot from the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 p.m. on April 25. Search efforts have been ongoing for nearly three weeks.

Using cell phone and financial records, authorities have said Chuol traveled via rideshare to several bodies of water in the Mankato area before her last confirmed location in Eagle Lake.

According to interviews conducted by Mankato Department of Public Safety, drivers had said Chuol was asking to be dropped off at Eagle Lake.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office led search efforts as the investigation expanded with air and ground searches.

This is a developing story, KEYC News Now will update as more details become available.

