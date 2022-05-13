Advertisement

Beautiful weekend; Cooler temperatures next week

Highs return to the 60s next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a hot, muggy, and stormy week, a nice quiet weather pattern will settle in this weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable this weekend with highs slightly above average and then next week a pretty big temperature swing will take place.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KTTC)

Highs Saturday will be around 10-degrees above-average warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Some models are indicating a stray shower overnight Saturday into Sunday for areas along and south of I-90. Overall, this is will be a minimal chance of rain. Clouds stick around Sunday with highs around seasonal average in the lower 70s. Winds Sunday will be around 5-15 mph out of the west.

Temperature swing next week
Temperature swing next week(KTTC)

Temperatures this week have been more July-like than May-like. Highs were in the 80s Monday and Wednesday with temperatures warming into the middle 90s Thursday. Rochester tied and set a daily high-temperature record Wednesday and Thursday this past week. We’ll have a pretty significant temperature swing on the way next week. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s Monday through Wednesday and then returning to the lower 70s by Thursday. Dry conditions are expected most of the week with an isolated chance on Wednesday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend and next week! Highs will remain in the middle and lower 70s into the following weekend!

Nick

