Archived article from March 2021 - Son charged with killing father in rural Zumbro Falls

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in rural Zumbro Falls.

According to a news release, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 59000 block of County Road 6 a little after 6:15 p.m. Friday.

There, they found the body of 73-year-old Edward William Riley. Shortly after, they found and arrested 44-year-old James Edward Riley.

He’s being held at the Wabasha County Jail, charged with murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped the sheriff’s office at the crime scene. The murder remains under investigation.

