Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday, March 14 announced a new policy for search warrants following the police shooting of Locke in a downtown apartment, with officers required to knock and wait a certain length of time before entering a residence. The city's warrant policy came under scrutiny after a SWAT team shot and killed Locke, 22, in early February.(Christian Monterrosa | AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A teenage cousin of Amir Locke has pleaded guilty to a murder that prompted police to conduct the no-knock warrant that led to Locke’s killing in February.

Mekhi Camden Speed, who is now 18, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony -- namely aggravated robbery.

A count of intentional second-degree murder will be dismissed.

During the court hearing over Zoom, Speed, who was 17 at the time, said he doesn’t remember pulling the trigger as he and others were trying to rob Otis Elder of drugs. But he admitted he aided and abetted the crime.

He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections while he awaits sentencing, which is set for July.

