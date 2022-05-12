Advertisement

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for Avian Influenza

FILE - A wild fox found in Anoka County has tested positive for the highly pathogen known more...
FILE - A wild fox found in Anoka County has tested positive for the highly pathogen known more commonly as Bird Flu.(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER FILE PHOTO | CHARLOTTE OBSERVER FILE PHOTO)
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The first confirmed case of avian influenza in a wild mammal in Minnesota has been found.

A wild fox found in Anoka County has tested positive for the highly pathogen known more commonly as Bird Flu.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the positive case by the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The DNR routinely responds to reports of sick wildlife and conducts testing for many wildlife diseases and in light of these findings will now add avian influenza to the routine screening process for foxes.

This year’s strain of bird flu is more aggressive and has caused more deaths amongst domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester
Peace Plaza is finished, but not everyone is happy
William Shillingford, 31, was arrested and charged in the death of John Colbert, 70.
New details in Byron deadly shooting, identity of victim released
Candace Gill, 30, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, aggravated obstruction of a...
Infant dies in crash as mom fled officers for stealing baby items from Walmart, police say
Jennifer Carnahan
Faribault police identify person who threatened Congressional candidate
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Root River
Root River water rescue in rural Whalan
Housing summit
Rochester housing summit addresses 18,000 unit housing demand
Rochester church gives update on arson investigation, damage to church
Rochester church gives update on arson investigation, damage to church
Fire Damage
Rochester church gives update on arson investigation, damage to church