Root River water rescue in rural Whalan

Root River
Root River(pxhere)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHALAN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lanesboro Fire Department rescued a woman from the Root River Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, dispatchers received a 911 call at 3:46 p.m. regarding a kayaker stuck on the Root River east of Whalan, Minnesota.

Authorities arrived to an adult female that was hanging onto a tree in the river after her kayak came in contact with a tree in the water.

The Lanesboro Fire Department was able to reach the woman and bring her to shore.

Also responding to the call was the Preston Area Ambulance, the Preston Police Department, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

