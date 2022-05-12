Advertisement

Rochester Community and Technical College Commencement kicks off Thursday evening

RCTC Commencement
RCTC Commencement
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community and Technical College is holding its 2022 commencement ceremony Thursday evening in person.

It will start at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. It’s the 106th commencement for the college.

886 students will be graduating. 158 with high honors, and another 144 students graduating with honors.

The keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony is Dr. Nora Sadek.

Dr. Sadek is a 2006 RCTC graduate. She graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in biology from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and then went on to graduate with honors from the University of Minnesota Medical School as the first Muslim woman to enter their Duluth program.

She works as a Hematologist at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

