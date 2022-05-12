Record heat today; severe storms possible tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The very warm, steamy weather we experienced on Wednesday is hanging around today and temperatures will likely be even warmer as tropical heat and humidity continue to flow into the region. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with a gusty south breeze working to warm temperatures into the low 90s in the afternoon. The current record in Rochester for today is 89 set in 1940 and it looks like we’ll surpass that mark by a degree or two. Dew point temperatures, meanwhile, will be in the low 70s giving us heat index values in the low to mid-90s for much of the day, so you’ll want to hydrate and find some way to stay cool.

We'll have high temps around 90 degrees today with heat indices in the low to mid-90s. South winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times. (KTTC)

We'll have mostly sunny skies with a gusty south breeze and highs will be in the low 90s. (KTTC)

A cold front will approach the region from the west this evening, triggering widespread strong to severe thunderstorms across western Minnesota in the early evening hours, and that activity is expected to rumble into our local around just before midnight. While most of those storms will start to lose their steam as they roll into the area, a few may still become severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. The storms will move out of the local area by 2:00 AM with temperatures falling into the mid-60s later in the night.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible around midnight with large hail and damaging winds in the strongest storms. (KTTC)

As the front stall to our east along the Mississippi River Friday, a few thunderstorms may fire up in the mid and late afternoon. A few of those storms may become strong to severe to the east of Rochester. We’ll otherwise enjoy a fair amount of sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and less humidity in the air.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon as yet another cold front moves into the region. Expect sunshine and a few clouds during the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a slight southwest breeze.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with just a slight chance for a few late afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Temperatures will cool a bit more for the upcoming week even though there will be a decent amount of sunshine across the region under high pressure at least to start the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible next Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible next Friday and Saturday with high temperatures still in the mid and upper 60s which is actually slightly cooler than the seasonal average for the middle of May.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.