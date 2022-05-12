Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: George H. Kalberer

George H Kalberer
George H Kalberer(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – George H. Kalberer is one of 17 candidates running for U.S. Congressional District One.

Through many efforts of reaching out to Kalberer, we have not heard from him. He is registered as a DFL candidate, but party officials could not identify him either.

He is a Rice County resident, as his social media suggests he is from Northfield, and most likely around 70 years old. Online records indicate that he also used to work for the Star Tribune.

He has his own business known as Kalbere Capital Management.

Voting is on May 24.

