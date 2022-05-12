MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: George H. Kalberer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – George H. Kalberer is one of 17 candidates running for U.S. Congressional District One.

Through many efforts of reaching out to Kalberer, we have not heard from him. He is registered as a DFL candidate, but party officials could not identify him either.

He is a Rice County resident, as his social media suggests he is from Northfield, and most likely around 70 years old. Online records indicate that he also used to work for the Star Tribune.

He has his own business known as Kalbere Capital Management.

Voting is on May 24.

