Minnesota home sales down in April

Statewide, there were around 8,500 homes for sale which is down nearly 10% from April 2021.
Statewide, there were around 8,500 homes for sale which is down nearly 10% from April 2021.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Property sales in the state of Minnesota in April was off to a comparatively slow start in 2022 compared to last year.

Declines in new listings are down nearly 7% from 2021, which have contributed to softening sales.

This equals to just over a one-month supply of properties on the market which has been a persistent trend since the end of 2020.

Despite the limited inventory, buyer demand remains high, pushing the median home sales price in Minnesota up 11.5% to 340,000 dollars.

