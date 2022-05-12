Advertisement

Mark Ostrem announces intention to seek reelection

Mark Ostrem
Mark Ostrem(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mark Ostrem announced Thursday that he is seeking reelection as Olmsted County Attorney.

According to his announcement, Ostrem has worked in the community for 16 years.

Ostrem references the challenges that the community has faced due to the pandemic and social injustices and explains how he wants to continue the positive momentum the community is experiencing now.

“A key relationship I intend to strengthen is with our schools. As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, our schools need the assistance of my office to help students attend and learn in a safe environment. Bringing back respect for teachers and all school staff will also plant the seeds of respect for our greater community. There is no greater means to achieve success than a high school diploma.”

Another area that Ostrem wants to focus more on is gun violence.

“Gun violence is raging across the country. I have made it one of the top priorities of my office to take a hard stand on illegal possession of firearms and the use of weapons in violent offenses. I will continue to enforce mandatory sentencing provisions for unlawful use of guns.”

Ostrem explains in the announcement that wants to continue his relationships with law enforcement, education and social services as Olmsted County Attorney.

