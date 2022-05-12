Local artists unveil sidewalk murals in partnership with the city

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester-based nonprofit Threshold Arts teamed up with the city, Destination Medical Center, and local artists to create murals on concrete jersey barriers. Those murals were unveiled in a meet-and-greet with the 10 artists Wednesday.

10 artists drew murals on 10 jersey barriers each, for a total of 100 painted barriers, with designs ranging from landmarks in Rochester to animals.

“It’s just a window that has been opened to me, and to the other people too, it’s like a window for the community to know that there are artists and people trying to communicate in different ways,” said Artist Carlota Gay.

These barriers will be seen downtown as a part of Rochester’s Downtown Sidewalk Enhancement Experience.

“It’s a real statement to the art community that brings us outside of the normal venues of galleries and museums and gets us into the public space,” said Artist Jessalyn Finch.

The construction project is expected to start on Monday, May 16, and will take place along Broadway avenue, 1st Ave SW and 3rd Ave SW.

“It’s got multiple benefits in that it gets their work out in front of the community, it creates a draw to get people to come downtown, where sometimes during larger construction projects, that would have an impact on local retail and businesses,” said Threshold Arts Director Naura Anderson.

