Isolated storms Thursday night; Quiet conditions settle in for the weekend

Temperatures drop closer to seasonal averages next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had several days of active weather across the upper Midwest and more storms are possible overnight Thursday into Friday. Most of the severe activity is still expected to be west of I-35.

Severe weather threat tonight
Severe weather threat tonight(KTTC)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the upper plains and western Minnesota Thursday evening. Storms will race along a cold front and are expected to weaken as they approach I-35 late Thursday night. A few storms could still be on the strong side but we’re not looking at widespread severe weather tonight.

High temperatures Thursday
High temperatures Thursday(KTTC)

High temperatures across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa reached the middle and lower 90s Thursday afternoon. This was the first time Rochester reached the 90s in 2022. Last year, our first 90-degree day in Rochester was May 1st.

Record high temperature
Record high temperature(KTTC)

Rochester set a record high temperature today of 93-degrees beating the previous high setback in 1940. Wednesday’s high temperature of 89-degrees tied the previous high-temperature record in Rochester for May 11th.

90-degree stats
90-degree stats(KTTC)

On average, Rochester has its first 90-degree on June 10th. Like I said above, last year we had our first 90-degree day on May 1st. Last year Rochester had 11 days in the 90s which was right on average. We actually had 9 of those days in the month of June alone. The last time Rochester had a 90-degree day was back on July 5th, 2021.

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the west around 5-10 mph. A couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible before 5 a.m. with dry conditions expected through the day.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be above average. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Sunday in the lower 70s. Seasonal temperatures return next week with highs in the middle and upper 60s through the week. Rain chances look limited over the next 7-days.

