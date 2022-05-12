AVRA Hospitality debuts downtown trolley

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As of Monday, Rochester has a new shuttle service that is free to use.

AVRA Hospitality, headquartered in the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Rochester, started a trolley service. It has two trolleys running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It will also help out with special events on weekends, such as weddings downtown.

The purpose of these trolleys is to give visitors a chance to hit all the big stops in a 45-minute loop.

“We truly feel so passionate about being a part of the revitalization of downtown Rochester,” said Michelle Milde, AVRA’s corporate director of communications. “It’s an expense that AVRA has taken on, and we’re doing that to support to downtown businesses, to show support to the businesses of downtown Rochester, and so currently the system is complimentary.”

The trolley makes stops downtown at the Gonda building, the Galleria at University Square, and at St. Mary’s Hospital.

