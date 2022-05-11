Thunderstorms are possible the next two nights

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More active weather is likely over the next two nights. The main threat of strong to severe thunderstorms remains to the west of I-35 both Wednesday and Thursday nights. Our severe threat in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa is slightly lower.

Storm chances ahead (KTTC)

These next two events will be late in the evening and through the overnight hours. The main threat will be after sunset on both nights. Thursday night still appears to have the higher threat level of stronger storms.

Severe weather outlook (KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook still places the highest threat level west of I-35 for both Wednesday and Thursday. For both evenings, SE MN and NE IA have a “possible risk” of severe weather (level 2 out of 5). Storms are expected to form out to our west and reach a weakening stage as they approach I-35.

Timing is still expected to be after sunset with Thursday being the later of the two chances. Storms might not reach I-35 by 10-11 p.m. Thursday night. The primary threat Wednesday night is hail and Thursday’s main threats will be wind and hail.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s again. Heat index values will warm into the middle 90s through the afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday and then drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s by the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the middle of next week.

Nick

