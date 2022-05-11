Ten-year-old advocates for learning life-saving skills

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the organization Stop The Bleed, the number one cause of preventable death after injury is excessive bleeding.

But a ten-year-old from Rochester is not only learning the skills to stop major bleeds, but also teaching others these life-saving techniques.

It started when fourth grader Aris Patten came across a booth at Rochester’s Safe City Nights where she could learn how to stop excessive bleeding. After spending an hour at the booth, she asked her parents to sign her up for a class to get certified.

After Aris learned the basics, she wanted to share her knowledge with her peers, and put together a project for her school’s science fair on stopping excessive bleeding.

“Everybody was like what are you doing what are you doing, and I thought I was gonna get in trouble like I was causing a scene or something,” she said.

Trauma outreach coordinator Gwen Meyer teaches many emergency responders these skills, but has never encountered someone like Aris.

“I think she’s probably the youngest person to ever first really show an interest, secondly to be able to enhance her skills the way she has,” Meyer said.

“She’s always been a helper. Always wants to get involved and find out new information. Shows that she wants to help and be a helpful person. Keep people safe,” Aris’s mom Eboni Patten said.

Eboni even bought first aid kits with gauze and a tourniquet as Christmas presents this year for their extended family.

Aris believes this is an important technique to know for not only yourself, but for those around you.

“It’s really just important for the community trust each other and bond, and also you will have that thing in your heart like oh my gosh I just helped somebody your whole life,” Aris said.

If you are interested in taking a class on how to stop major bleeds, you can reach out to the Mayo Clinic’s Trauma Center’s trauma outreach coordinator Gwen Meyer at meyer.gwen@mayo.edu.

