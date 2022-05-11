Advertisement

Stand off in Mason City

Police lights(Staff)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – There is a stand off happening in Mason City right now.

According to Mason City Police Department, a SWAT team and multiple other agencies are at a home in the 100 block of 8th Street SW.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area and say the public is not in any danger.

As of 4:50 p.m., we do not know the details of what is going on but police say the situation is contained.

KTTC will provide updates as they come.

This is a developing story.

