ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Severe thunderstorms in southeast Minnesota occurred Wednesday morning, leaving multiple areas hit with large hail.

Below are some of the submissions KTTC got throughout the morning.

Hail in Pine Island (Amy Boe)

Hail in Pine Island (Krista)

Hail in Kasson (Ann McElmury)

Hail in Mazeppa (Teri Tolliver)

Hail south of Pine Island (Donn Richardson)

Hail in Kasson (Ann McElmury)

Hail in Pine Island (Mariah Ranney)

No major damage from the hail has been reported.

