Peace Plaza is finished, but not everyone is happy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a sight that has been missed; a crowded Peace Plaza. The newly upgraded space is poised to make a splash this summer.

“I like what they’ve done with the park a lot,” said Ryan Vogt, a Rochester resident.

Vogt came out to Peace Plaza on Tuesday for a photoshoot his wife and daughter.

“I think it’s just a great photo opportunity with the surrounding buildings here, and it’s been a lot of fun to have her play in the water too,” said Vogt.

However, in spite of the excitement of the finished product, not everyone is happy.

Linda Smith, the owner of Optical Vision with Flair, found her business struggling business back in November. Six months later, she and others continue to just make ends meet.

“No one wants to come downtown anymore,” said Smith. “There’s so many empty spaces for a business, and the only reason to come down here is for a restaurant or a bar.”

She claims her business was not just disrupted by construction, but also by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic, and have yet to return to the office, meaning less foot traffic.

“If we could get the Mayo Clinic people back working downtown, it would be wonderful, and I know a lot of them would like to come back, but they can’t,” said Smith.

Another concern raised was the plaza’s uneven sidewalks.

“If you have a walker, or a cane, and you have bad eyesight, or like vertigo, it’s a danger,” said Larry Eisinger.

A longtime Rochester resident, Larry is legally blind and says these uneven surfaces can cause serious problems for many in the city.

“My wife, who’s been a PA at Mayo for 22 years, she holds my hand in these situations,” said Eisinger.

Destination Medical Center says it is addressing these concerns.

“Nobody has declared an end to the pandemic, so we don’t really know what is going to be the new normal,” said Patrick Seeb, DMC’s Executive Director. “We worked very closely with the businesses to manage the construction timing and how it would work with their business and their business model.”

