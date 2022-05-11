Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Roger Ungemach

Roger Ungemach
Roger Ungemach(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Roger Ungemach is a lifelong Minnesotan born and raised in the Twin Cities while currently residing in Fridley. He’s also spent some time in rural Iowa.

He has seven kids and was an electrical engineer by trade before recently retiring. He said the retirement has given him more time to get caught up on current events and read about what’s going on in politics, particularly with the Biden administration.

Roger disagrees with Biden winning the 2020 election and after watching inflation and gas prices skyrocket, policies passing to make the country more dependent on foreign oil, and a war in Ukraine, Roger says he knew something had to be done.

Roger’s care for his country runs deep and it’s clear from the moment you meet him how rooted in his Christian beliefs he is, which is why he decided to run for the First Congressional District Seat.

“This seems like this is what God wanted me to do and that’s why I’m doing it,” Ungemach said. “I wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”

Energy is one of his top priorities as well as rooting out corruption in Washington, D.C.

He said he will fight for all people.

“America first but God doesn’t want us to stop there,” Ungemach said. “Freedom is for all. It’s America first, then the world.

He says the United States needs to turn to God to help our country.

“In 2 Chronicles 7:14, God says, ‘If my people humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land.’ That’s what we need to do,” said Ungemach.

To learn more about Roger, click here.

The special primary election is on May 24th and August 9th is the special general election.

