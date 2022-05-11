Minnesota State Patrol now required to wear body cameras

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol is ramping up its surveillance by fully equipping officers with body cameras while patrolling our highways.

More than 700 officers will now be equipped to wear a body camera on their chests to capture interactions with drivers.

The project started back in December of 2021, and wrapped up on time and within its budget on May 5.

The cameras start recording any time their cars emergency lights are turned on, their gun is taken out of its holster or their taser is turned on.

State patrol squad cars have had dashcams for several years, and the addition of body cams will only further their surveillance the department can use as evidence.

“It gives better representation of what we’re seeing when we’re approaching vehicles and what we’re seeing in the vehicle. Squad cameras do a great job, but it’s just the back. They’re not getting the inside or the interaction with the people. These pick up really good picture quality and also sound, so then we’re able to get the interaction with the people we’re dealing with a lot better and have it all documented as evidence,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

Since the start of the project, the agency has captured more than 200,000 pieces of video evidence, which equates to more than 60,000 hours of video. Troopers are projected to record an average of more than 600 hours of video per day across the state now that the project is complete. All of the video is stored in the cloud and a majority of it deletes after 13 months.

