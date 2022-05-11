Meet and greet with Rochester sidewalk muralists

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center and Threshold Arts are coming together Wednesday for a muralist meet and greet for the Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement project.

The event will be held at Rochester Public Transit located at 4300 E River Rd NE Rochester, Minnesota. It will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

There will be ten Rochester-based artists at the event who have completed murals on 100 concrete Jersey barriers which will be used throughout downtown.

The project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 16, 2022.

Artists that will be at the meet and greet include:

Amarama

Jessalyn Finch

Elizabeth Forsman

Carlota Gay

Willow Gentile

Afi Jane

Amy Krause

Garret Larson

Eleanor Sievers

Daniel Vedamuthu

