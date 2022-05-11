Meet and greet with Rochester sidewalk muralists
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center and Threshold Arts are coming together Wednesday for a muralist meet and greet for the Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement project.
The event will be held at Rochester Public Transit located at 4300 E River Rd NE Rochester, Minnesota. It will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
There will be ten Rochester-based artists at the event who have completed murals on 100 concrete Jersey barriers which will be used throughout downtown.
The project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 16, 2022.
Artists that will be at the meet and greet include:
- Amarama
- Jessalyn Finch
- Elizabeth Forsman
- Carlota Gay
- Willow Gentile
- Afi Jane
- Amy Krause
- Garret Larson
- Eleanor Sievers
- Daniel Vedamuthu
For more information on the Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement project, click here.
