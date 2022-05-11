Advertisement

Mayo Blood Center calling for O- blood donations

Due to seasonal illness, other issues, donations are down
Blood donation
Blood donation(MGN)
By Michael Oder
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Center is putting out an urgent call for O- blood donors.

Officials with the blood center said due to breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations with family and friends and weather, people may donate less and less frequently, causing an emergent need for help with donations at this time. Blood donations are used patients undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns and severe bacterial infections.

To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475.

Here’s where you can donate blood:

  • The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center
    • Located on the main floor of the Hilton Building
    • Open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saint Marys Campus
    • Located at Joseph M-86
    • Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are you unsure of your blood type, the blood center will help you find out. Officials said every time you donate blood you get a physical exam. Health workers check your blood pressure, heart rate and hemoglobin and then at your next donation you can find out your blood type. Blood center officials said you must be present to receive patient information.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

