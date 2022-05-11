Advertisement

Gov. Walz signs Opioid Response Bill into law

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s...
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s opioid crisis into law. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(KVLY)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The fight against the opioid crisis has taken another step in the right direction for Minnesotans.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s opioid crisis into law.

The legislation will ensure that Minnesota’s share of a multi-state settlement will be used efficiently and effectively by communities across the state in areas like education, treatment, prevention, and recovery strategies.

“The faster we can get these resources into the hands of our communities, the better,” said Governor Walz. “This legislation allows us to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the devastation they’ve caused for families across the state, while expanding the systems that work and investing in new strategies to help communities address the crisis.”

In February 2022, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a multi-state $26 billion agreement with major opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and the three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Minnesota’s share of this agreement was $300 million over the next 18 years.

