Advertisement

Fillmore County withdrawals from three county corrections partnership

Pen and paper
Pen and paper(WOIO)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners approved a recommendation to withdraw from the Joint Powers Agreement for Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections.

DFO Community Corrections provides victim services as well as corrections supervision and services to adults and juveniles in Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted counties.

According to Fillmore County Administration, the board had been discussing this move for years, citing budget increases to DFO Community Corrections and the ability to provide community corrections services without the Joint Powers Agreement.

“The premise of the Minnesota Community Corrections Act was to ‘promote efficiency and economy in the delivery of correctional services’ at a local level,” said Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee. “Fillmore County has chosen to pursue more local control of its services and Olmsted County supports this decision.”

Any of the three counties can opt to withdraw from DFO Community Corrections if it notifies the other two counties by June 1 of each year.

A withdrawing party is obligated to continue making financial contributions and to allow employees of the Community Corrections department to continue providing services until the date the withdrawal becomes effective.

The withdrawal becomes effective on January1. Dodge and Olmsted County will remain under the Joint Powers Agreement.

Olmsted County has had a community corrections partnership with Fillmore County since 1974.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Jennifer Carnahan
Faribault police identify person who threatened Congressional candidate
Blood donation
Mayo Blood Center calling for O- blood donations
Artists paint murals in downtown Rochester during the pandemic in 2020.
Meet and greet with Rochester sidewalk muralists
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s...
Gov. Walz signs Opioid Response Bill into law