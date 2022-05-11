Feeling like summer this week; strong storms possible tonight and Thursday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Get ready for a blast of summer warmth to once again warm temperatures to the 80s today! The warm front that was the focus of the large hail producing severe thunderstorms just north of Rochester this morning has moved on to the north, allowing warm and very humid to build into the area. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s in southern Minnesota to low 90s in north Iowa. A southeast breeze reaching 15 miles per hour at times will stir the air to make it feel a bit more comfortable.

There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area during the evening hours as a large complex of thunderstorms building to the west grazes the area to the north, bringing the threat of large hail and damaging winds gusts toward the midnight hour. Scattered storms will linger through much of the night with overnight temperatures in the upper 60s and a slight southeast breeze.

We’ll get a taste of July heat with the possibility of record high temperatures Thursday as more of that warm, humid air blows into the area on gusty south winds. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees in the afternoon. The current record for Rochester is 89 degrees set back in 1940. We’ll also likely shatter the record for the warmest low temperature tomorrow in Rochester. The current record is 61 set in 1944.

A large line of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west in the late afternoon and evening. It will move into the area just before midnight Thursday night, bringing a chance for large hail and damaging winds to the area. While that activity will be weakening as it arrives, those severe weather elements will possibly hang around until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll have sunshine with a couple of batches of light showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day Friday behind the cold front that will trigger those Thursday night storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a light westerly breeze.

Saturday looks bright and pleasant with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a slight westerly breeze.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Sunday with light west winds and high temperatures will be in the low 70s. The mild sunshine looks to hang around for the days beyond the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for much of the upcoming week. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible next Thursday.

