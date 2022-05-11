Advertisement

Faribault police investigate threats to Congress candidate

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) -- Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault.

Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door.

Police Chief John Sherwin said they are looking for the man or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota’s Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary.

She is hoping to win the First District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59.

