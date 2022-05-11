Advertisement

Congressional candidate Carnahan reports threats

Jennifer Carnahan runs for Congressional District 1
Jennifer Carnahan runs for Congressional District 1
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday afternoon just after 5 p.m. Faribault Police officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The complainant was former Minnesota GOP Chair and current Congressional District 1 candidate Jennifer Carnahan.

Carnahan identified herself to officers and said she was threatened while campaigning door to door. She says someone approached her in the 1000 block of 1st Street SE, made threatening comments and proceeded to swerve at her in a vehicle as she walked by.

She describes the person as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, in a blue Ford Focus. Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin says FPD is working to identify the person.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect. We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information,” Sherwin said.

Faribault Police can be reached at 507-334-4305.

Carnahan did not suffer any physical injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

