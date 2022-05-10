Advertisement

Starbucks introduces new chocolate-flavored coffee

Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.
Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you like chocolate, Starbucks has a new drink for you.

Starbucks added a new chocolate cold brew to its menu on Tuesday.

The drink is topped with a light chocolate-cream foam and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Cold beverages, like iced coffees and Frappuccinos, have been extremely successful for Starbucks.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said in last week’s earnings call that they account for “almost 80% of the business.”

Starbucks said its new chocolatey drink is meant to convey a “nostalgic” feeling of summer but will be available all year long.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona
Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
'Volatile combination' threatens to fuel, spark wildfires
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders pronounced the child dead...
2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says