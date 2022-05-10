Several storm chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After strong to severe thunderstorms impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Monday, we’re tracking two more rounds of thunderstorms that could be strong to severe later this week.

SPC storm outlooks (KTTC)

SE MN and NE IA are just outside of the higher severe risks for both Wednesday and Thursday evenings. For Wednesday, a “possible risk” (level 2) is just to the west of I-35. Storms will be possible well after sunset Wednesday evening. Our overall severe threat Wednesday evening is low at this time. Thursday might be a different story. A “likely risk” (level 3) is in red for areas along and to the west of I-35. A “possible risk” stretches from I-35 to the Mississippi River Valley for Thursday evening. Storms are expected to develop west of I-35 and travel quickly to the east. Storms are expected to impact the region well after sunset Thursday. Current projections have storms rapidly weakening as they move east of I-35. It’ll be something we keep a close eye on in the next 48 hours.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts are expected to be around 0.10-0.50″ for most of the area. Higher totals will be possible where the isolated thunderstorms develop and track.

Wednesday's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle 80s with partly sunny skies through the day. Winds will shift from the NE to SE throughout the day at 5-15 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible before 8 a.m. and again after sunset.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. This is the timeframe we’ll keep a close eye on the possibility of severe weather. A couple of stray showers and storms will be possible through Friday, but right now we’re not looking at anything major on Friday. Calmer weather will settle in for the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70s Saturday and the middle 60s on Sunday. Highs next week will be more seasonal in the middle and upper 60s with sunny skies early in the week.

Nick

