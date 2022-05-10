Advertisement

Police: Man shoots his father multiple times with intention to kill

Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.
Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after police said he shot his own father Monday.

Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight.

Investigators say the 24-year-old shot his father in the face, shoulder and leg with the intention of killing him.

Moore was charged with attempted murder, WSFA reported. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Moore is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail of $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Authorities provide photos of evidence found after finding Vicky White and Casey White in...
Still photos of evidence found after authorities caught Vicky White and Casey White in Indiana
Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering...
Mother accused of burning child’s feet as punishment for misbehaving
Law Enforcement "Ride to Hope" team
Local law enforcement biking 250 miles in honor of fallen officers
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger