New details in Byron deadly shooting, video shows suspect fired multiple rounds

Byron, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday, Olmsted County released the criminal complaint in the deadly Byron shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night.

In the complaint it is detailed how the 70-year-old man was shot to death. William Shillingford, 31, of Kasson is being charged with second-degree murder. He is being held on one-million dollar bond.

KTTC has not gotten access to the surveillance video of the shooting. A 3 p.m. news conference will be held at the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester Tuesday where more details are expected. KTTC will stream it live.

Here is the detailed criminal complaint released Tuesday:

