Mild with some shower chances today; 80s return in the midweek with strong storm chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a day of intense wind and near-record heat, we’re enjoying a quieter, more pleasant Tuesday in the region behind last evening’s cold front. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area during the late morning and afternoon hours. A couple of those early afternoon storms may become strong to severe. The area of primary concern will be along and east of the Mississippi River, especially toward central Wisconsin where more widespread severe activity is expected. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the main concern in our local storms. High temperatures will be in the low 70s which is more than ten degrees cooler than Monday’s high of 86 degrees in Rochester. We’ll have a light north breeze today that will reach 10 to 15 miles per hour at times.

After a mainly dry evening, that will feature temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with light northeast winds.

Warmer air will surge northward into the area again on Wednesday as a warm front pushes into central Minnesota to our north and will serve as the focus of afternoon thunderstorm activity. A few of those late afternoon and evening storms may graze our area to the north and west, bringing the threat of large hail and damaging winds after 5 PM. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with southeast winds that will gust to 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will get even warmer for Thursday ahead of a storm system and cold front that will be approaching from the west. We’ll have gusty south winds and abundant sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday evening and for early Friday morning along that cold front.

Aside from a few isolated thunderstorms early Friday and a slight chance of redeveloping storms in the evening hours, most of the day looks pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Sunday looks generally dry right now with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

