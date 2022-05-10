Advertisement

Local law enforcement biking 250 miles in honor of fallen officers

Law Enforcement "Ride to Hope" team
Law Enforcement "Ride to Hope" team
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Members of Rochester Police Department, and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson started out on a 250-mile bicycle trek in honor of fallen officers and their families Tuesday in Virginia.

The ride is being called a “Ride to Hope.” It’s ahead of National Police Week, which starts on Sunday.

The crew includes five RPD officers and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. They will be biking 250 miles, starting in Chesapeake, Virginia and ending in Washington, D.C., where the National Law Enforcement Memorial is.

The RPD officers and Sheriff Torgerson are part of the Minnesota Law Enforcement United Team, raising the most money, in the amount of $60,000.

The funds go to Concerns of Police Survivors, supporting children and spouses of fallen officers, The Officer Down Memorial Page, honoring fallen officers and Spirit of Blue Foundation, to help improve safety and build relationships between law enforcement and the public.

