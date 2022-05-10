Advertisement

Jurors selected in trial of former Kasson church leader

Michael Davis is facing charges of sexually assaulting a minor he met through his position at the church.
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A jury has been seated and opening statements given in the trial of Michael Davis, a former church leader with The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson.

Davis is facing charges of sexually assaulting a minor he met through his position at the church.

There are 14 members on the jury and no alternates. The day started out with a pool of more than 20 potential jurors.

Judge Jodi Williamson is overseeing the case. Geoffrey Hjerleid with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office is the lead prosecutor, and Thomas Braun is representing the defendant.

Some of the focus areas for questioning include potential jurors’ viewpoints on credibility and age as well as separating feelings from facts. Attorneys pointed out this could be an emotionally-charged case for some, because of the presence of alleged abuse and minors.

After the jury was selected, attorneys gave opening statements. The trial continues on Wednesday with witness testimony.

