Driver suffers serious injuries after crash

Car crash into a back yard.
Car crash into a back yard.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A early morning crash in Rochester leaves a driver with serious injuries.

It happened after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 Block of 13th Avenue NW.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene, the driver of an SUV was coming from from 18th Avenue and crashed in someone’s back yard.

The driver was the only person in the SUV.

