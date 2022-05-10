Advertisement

Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck in Washington

A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.
A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.(Washington State Patrol)
By Jason Sillman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKANOGAN, Wash. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - A driver’s unique use of a U-Haul moving truck had many drivers doing a double-take in central Washington state.

A state trooper with the Washington State Patrol pulled over the truck after several other drivers reported a car hanging out the back of the moving truck, according to television station KXLY.

Troopers said the driver was stopped in Okanogan County, about four hours east of Seattle.

The driver had a suspended license and the U-Haul truck was long overdue. They were fined $139 for the unsafe load.

The U-Haul box truck and its unique cargo were both impounded by officers.

“Safety is paramount on our roadways.” Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media & Public Relations for U-Haul, said. “It’s easy to point a finger and chuckle at the absurdity of these photos, but there are extreme dangers associated with this kind of action, which is a clear violation of the customer contract and traffic laws.”

If you plan on moving soon and need to tow a vehicle, Lockridge says U-Haul does provide an entire line of affordable equipment rentals dedicated specifically to safely towing vehicles at uhaul.com/towing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Immersive Experiences program
Kasson-Mantorville fourth graders get inside look into healthcare industry
Dodge County Wind Project meeting
Dodge County Wind Project met with contention from landowners
William Shillingford, 31, was arrested and charged in the death of John Colbert, 70.
New details in Byron deadly shooting, identity of victim released
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger