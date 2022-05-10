Advertisement

Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Mason City

Bicycle accident
Bicycle accident(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A bicyclist in Mason City was injured early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Mason City Police Department, officers responded to a personal injury collision at approximately 3:02 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Federal Avenue.

Bicycle crash
Bicycle crash(KTTC)

Upon arrival, officers found that a northbound bicyclist had been struck by a northbound vehicle in the northbound lanes.

The bicyclist was transported with injuries to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department. The condition of the bicyclist is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Iowa State Patrol was called in to assist with the investigation of the collision. The incident remains under investigation.

