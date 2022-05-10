Athlete of the Week - Justin Ruberg, Rushford-Peterson Baseball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Justin Ruberg didn’t have the best start.

“When we were warming up with Tom I really wasn’t feeling it, my arm wasn’t feeling good, but I guess as the game went on it was better,” Ruberg said.

The Rushford-Peterson senior and his team didn’t know how much better his arm was until the fourth inning.

“We’re out in the field pitching and one of the kids on the bench mentions something like ‘I don’t think Justin’s got a hit or given up a walk yet’ and all the kids turn and hit him,” Rushford-Peterson Head Baseball Coach Jordan Aug said.

“They kept it light which is good, but they kept reminding me so it put a little pressure on me, but I like the pressure so it worked out,” Ruberg said.

Aug calls Ruberg a gamer and he showed it as the R-P pitcher threw the 37th perfect game in Minnesota history.

“Its something that I’m definitely going to tell my kids and my grandkids that I went down in the history books.”

Ruberg had everything working, his entire arsenal.

“On top of getting better control here the last couple years like I mentioned, he throws hard. When Justin pitches you know it just be the sounds of it,” Aug said.

He’s a gifted athlete. Whether its the football field, the court or the diamond.

“My parents, they instilled in me every sport into me so I guess its just something that grew up doing and its just common to me,” Ruberg said.

“When he sets his mind to something he’s determined to get it done and do it at the best possible rate that he can do it,” Aug said.

Ruberg though will be remembered for more than just his athletic ability.

“For kids, younger kids to see that legacy, see somebody that’s able to be a good person, a good student, but then turn around and dominate on the court or the field like he does it sets a good example for kids to go after,” Aug said.

